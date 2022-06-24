Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.93.
WELL stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
