WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $188.57. 292,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.