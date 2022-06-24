WAX One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.67 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $200.80 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,888,317,076 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,501,690 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

