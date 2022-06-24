Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head to Head Review

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Walker & Dunlop and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.47%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 217.58%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01% Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.61 $265.76 million $8.48 11.69 Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.43 $47.41 million $2.82 2.93

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Oportun Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

