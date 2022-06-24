Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Dana L. Schmaltz Purchases 1,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

