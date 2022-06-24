VTEX (VTEX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VTEX to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get VTEX alerts:

48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VTEX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 1587 10926 23662 518 2.63

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 511.64%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.47%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -9.86 VTEX Competitors $1.73 billion $248.74 million -41,071.27

VTEX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

Summary

VTEX competitors beat VTEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.