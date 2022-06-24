VIMworld Market Capitalization Achieves $10.34 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $458,726.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

