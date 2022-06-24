VideoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

