Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Down 7.5%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 15,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)
