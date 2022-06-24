Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Down 7.5%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 15,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

