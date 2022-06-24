Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,394.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.80 million and $17,394.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 252.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00027638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00265556 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

