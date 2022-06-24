Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other Verint Systems news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,422 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

