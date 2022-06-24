Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $252.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.68.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

