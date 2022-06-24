Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 27500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.16. The company has a market cap of £42.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.
About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)
