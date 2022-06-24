Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 27500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.16. The company has a market cap of £42.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.

Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

