Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VT stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

