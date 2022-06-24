Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.8% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,926,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.00. 209,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,244. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.