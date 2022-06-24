Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Decreased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

