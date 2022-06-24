Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,021. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

