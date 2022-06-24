Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,462 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

