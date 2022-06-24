Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $657,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

