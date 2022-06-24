United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.