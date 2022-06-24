Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Robert Half International makes up about 3.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.55% of Robert Half International worth $69,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.