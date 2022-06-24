Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.83 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.