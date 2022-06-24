Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.83 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
