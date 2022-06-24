Unigestion Holding SA Has $16.93 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

