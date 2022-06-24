Unigestion Holding SA Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.46% of Cboe Global Markets worth $55,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.