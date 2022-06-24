Unigestion Holding SA Buys 820 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,835.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,257.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

