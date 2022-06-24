Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 17,933 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

