UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Set at $54.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.07.

NYSE:UDR opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UDR by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,267,000 after buying an additional 199,485 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

