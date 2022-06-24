UBS Group Downgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Neutral

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

