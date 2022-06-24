UBS Group Analysts Give Entergy (NYSE:ETR) a $123.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $105.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,089 shares of company stock worth $23,854,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.