UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 855 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 700.93 ($8.59).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($4.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 552.50. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 398.40 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

