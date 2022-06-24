Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$50.80 and last traded at C$51.94, with a volume of 25028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.

Specifically, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.20, for a total transaction of C$1,330,049.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,485,576 shares in the company, valued at C$79,035,584.64. Insiders have sold 145,450 shares of company stock worth $8,156,719 over the last 90 days.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

