Truist Financial Trims Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after buying an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

