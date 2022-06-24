Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Up 5.2%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

