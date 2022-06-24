Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,557,610.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,720,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,248,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.
NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 4,606,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
