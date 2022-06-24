Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,557,610.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,720,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,248,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 4,606,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

