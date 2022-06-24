Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00075485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

