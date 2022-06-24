TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 465 ($5.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.69) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 438.50 ($5.37). The company has a market cap of £220.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 351.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.74.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

