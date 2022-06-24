Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases £8,850 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,840.27).
TRT opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 million and a PE ratio of 43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.48.
