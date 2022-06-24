Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases £8,850 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,840.27).

TRT opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 million and a PE ratio of 43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.48.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

About Transense Technologies (Get Rating)

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.