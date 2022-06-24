Transcontinental Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,850.

Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.