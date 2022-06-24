Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 91 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average of $234.93. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

