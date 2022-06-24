Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

