Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Starbucks by 146.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

