Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $114.05 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.