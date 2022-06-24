Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 2,589 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.
