Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Down 5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93). Approximately 428,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 343,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).

TXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.48 million and a P/E ratio of 33.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

