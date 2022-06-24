Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Down 19.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) shares fell 19.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

