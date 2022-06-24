Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Down 19.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) shares fell 19.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)
