Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.31. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 33,168 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.69.
About Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)
