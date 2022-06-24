The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Reduced by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,009,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

NYSE TD opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

