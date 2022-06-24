The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,501. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

