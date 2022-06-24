The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.26

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $7.58. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 11,924 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

