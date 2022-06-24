The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.26

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $7.58. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 11,924 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
