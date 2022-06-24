The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Purchases $119,798.96 in Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 15,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $119,798.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,518,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Singing Machine alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $1,395,504.00.

MICS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 114,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,598. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Singing Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.